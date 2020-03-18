Colombia orders senior citizens to self-isolate from March 20

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s government will enforce mass home isolation for the elderly from Friday, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, as the country takes ever stricter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Governments on every continent have implemented containment measures from halting travel to stopping sport and are scrambling to contain the economic impact as the disease, which originated in China, has spread across the world.

More than 187,000 people have been infected and nearly 7,500 have died.