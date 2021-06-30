U.S. to ship 2.5 million doses of J&J vaccine to Colombia

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. plans to ship 2.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to Colombia, the White House said Wednesday.

The Colombian president’s office said Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden told President Ivan Duque of the donation in a call during which they also discussed reactivating the economy, jobs, climate change and shared democratic values and human rights.