FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG during the annual results news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said on Monday that it will not propose a dividend for 2019.

With the move, the German bank joins lenders across the euro zone in tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators.