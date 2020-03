FILE PHOTO: Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank's logo is seen in Warsaw, Poland October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) is still planning to sell its Polish arm mBank (MBK.WA) but only at the right price, the company’s finance chief said on Thursday.

Some potential buyers have walked away from bidding, casting some doubt on any deal, which is a cornerstone of Commerzbank’s turnaround plans, Reuters has reported.