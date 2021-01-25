EU dissatisfied with AstraZeneca explanations on vaccine delays

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission’s second round of discussions on Monday with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on delays in vaccine deliveries ended in “dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity and insufficient explanations”, the Commission said.

“Discussions with AstraZeneca today resulted in dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity and insufficient explanations. EU Member States are united: vaccine developers have societal and contractual responsibilities they need to uphold,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Twitter.

“With our Member States, we have requested from AstraZeneca a detailed planning of vaccine deliveries and when distribution will take place to Member States. Another meeting will be convened on Wednesday to discuss the matter further,” she said.