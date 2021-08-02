Factbox: Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory

(Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

FILE PHOTO: Detroit nurse Hollie Macias walks past an empty waiting area set up for people after receiving their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.

COMPANY ACTION

Walmart Inc Reinstated mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high

risk of COVID-19 transmission and said it required corporate staff

to be vaccinated

Apple Inc Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores

Target Corp Mandated masks for employees and recommended masks for all

customers in areas with a high risk of transmission

Home Depot Inc Mandated employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks in all

stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’

homes, regardless of vaccination status. Will also ask customers to

wear masks while in stores

Alphabet Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices and

extended work-from-home policy through Oct. 18

Facebook Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices

Twitter Inc Shut its reopened offices and paused future office reopenings

Lyft Inc Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to office and

postponed office reopenings to February from September

Netflix Inc Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions

Salesforce.com Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its

offices

Walt Disney Inc Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while

indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and that all

salaried and non-union hourly U.S. employees working at any of its

sites be fully vaccinated

LinkedIn Corp To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices

gradually reopen

Ford Motor Co Said it would reinstate mask requirements for all employees and

visitors at its Missouri and Florida facilities

Morgan Stanley Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank’s New York

offices if not fully vaccinated

Jefferies Group Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into offices and

events hosted outside offices

Uber Technologies Inc Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office and

pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally