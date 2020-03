FILE PHOTO: A banner reding "Condor we love flying" is seen next to a check-in counter of airline Condor at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN/MUNICH (Reuters) - The German airline Condor has applied for an additional 200 million euros in state aid in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The airline confirmed that it had applied for the aid through the KfW state lender but declined to elaborate on the volume.

KfW declined to comment.