Republican Congressman Gohmert confirms he is positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaks to the media outside a secure area as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper testifies in a closed-door deposition as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday.

Gohmert, in a video posted to Twitter, added that he is asymptomatic and said he had worn a face mask frequently in the past week or two, including at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

The Texas lawmaker, who had previously refused to wear a mask amid the pandemic, said he tested positive for COVID-19 in a quick test at the executive mansion, as well as in a follow-up swab test.

