Mask-shunning Republican lawmaker Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19: report

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) studies notes during the hearing in which Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. Matt McClain/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Politico reported.

The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, tested positive in a prescreening at the White House, the news outlet said, citing multiple sources.

Gohmert was supposed to fly to his home state with fellow Republican President Donald Trump, Politico said.

Gohmert questioned Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Barr will be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a source told Reuters.

During that hearing, Committee Chairman Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, admonished some Republicans for not wearing masks, which is now required by committee rules.

Spokeswomen for Gohmert were not immediately available for comment.