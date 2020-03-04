U.S. House to vote on coronavirus funding on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on legislation to provide $8.3 billion in emergency funding to address the spreading coronavirus, said U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the disease would total $8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Representatives’ Democratic aide.

The bipartisan legislation could be approved by the House as soon as Wednesday, paving the way for final action by the Senate this week.