FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow wears a mask as he speaks to the media after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and U.S. first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy does not appear to be slowing down and a targeted coronavirus relief package is all that is warranted, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Friday.

“I do not think the economy is slowing down,” Kudlow said.