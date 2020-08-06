McConnell insists liability protection needed against coronavirus lawsuits: CNBC interview

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to news reporters following a series of meetings on efforts to pass new coronavirus aid legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Thursday lawmakers negotiating the next U.S. coronavirus relief bill are still at odds about how much aid is appropriate and insisted liability protections for companies were needed.

“I think we have to have a liability reform,” the majority leader said in an interview with CNBC. “I don’t think the economy has any shot at all of getting back to normal if every entity in the country is dealing with frivolous lawsuits.”