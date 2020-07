FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks about efforts to pass new coronavirus aid legislation during a news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the Capitol, in Washington, U.S. July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday a Senate Republican coronavirus relief plan as described by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is “totally inadequate.”

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said the Republicans’ aid plan would cut federal unemployed relief by 30 percent and is “unworkable.”