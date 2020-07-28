Trump says he does not support parts of Senate Republican coronavirus relief bill

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in the Senate Republican coronavirus relief legislation but would not elaborate on what he did not like.

Asked at a news briefing if there were aspects of the bill he did not support, Trump said: “Yeah, there are actually, and we’ll be talking about it. There are also things that I very much support. But we’ll be negotiating. It’s sort of semi-irrelevant because the Democrats come with their needs and asks and the Republicans go with theirs.”