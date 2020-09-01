Factbox: Americans on lockdown pay more for groceries, clothes and appliances

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers have been paying more than last year for a range of consumer goods during the COVID*19 pandemic, from eggs and deli meat to running shoes, according to a Reuters analysis of the latest pricing and sales data.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen wearing masks while shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

EGGS

* Prices rose 16.5% to $2.45 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22, according to Nielsen data. In the same period, dollar sales rose 18.6% and volume sales rose 1.8%.

* Prices rose 16.9% to $2.52 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 21.5% and volume sales rose 3.9%.

* In Q2, prices rose 28%; dollar sales rose 41.8% and volume sales rose 10.8%.

KETCHUP

* Prices rose 4.9% to $2.57 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 19.2% and volume sales rose 13.5%.

* Prices rose 4.2% to $2.53 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 17.8% and volume sales were up 13%.

* In Q2, prices rose 7.2%; dollar sales rose 30.2% and volume sales rose 21.5%.

* Shoppers paid nearly 10% more for Kraft Heinz sauces * like ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise * in the four weeks to Aug. 8. Before the pandemic, prices were on the decline, according to Nielsen data analyzed by Bernstein.

INSTANT COFFEE

* Prices rose 8.4% to $4.95 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 7.1% and volume sales fell 1.2%. (Nielsen)

* Prices rose 8.1% to $4.99 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 7.7% and volume sales were about flat.

* In Q2, prices rose 5.5%; dollar sales rose 19.9% and volume sales rose 13.7%.

* Shoppers paid roughly 8% more for JM Smucker’s (SJM.N) instant coffee packs, like Folger’s and Dunkin, in the four weeks to Aug. 8. (Nielsen data analyzed by Bernstein)

CHEESE

* Prices rose 7.3% to $3.87 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 15.8% and volume sales rose 7.9%. (Nielsen)

* Prices rose 5.4% to $3.79 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 17.2% and volume sales rose 11.2%.

* In Q2, prices rose 7.6%; dollar sales rose 26.9% and volume sales rose 17.9%.

* Shoppers paid over 8% more for Kraft Heinz’s cheese slices and blocks in the four weeks to Aug. 8. Before the pandemic, prices were growing at a much slower pace. (Nielsen data analyzed by Bernstein)

LUNCH MEAT

* Prices rose 8.1% to $5.13 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 9% and volume sales rose 0.8%. (Nielsen)

* Prices rose 8% to $5.17 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 10.2% and volume sales rose 2.1%.

* In Q2, prices rose 6.7%; dollar sales rose 13.6% and volume sales rose 6.5%.

* Shoppers paid over 5% more for Tyson (TSN.N) lunch meat * including Hillshire Farms ham slices * in the four weeks to Aug. 8. Before the pandemic, prices were falling. (Nielsen data analyzed by Bernstein)

* Shoppers paid over 5% more for Kraft Heinz’s Oscar Mayer lunch meat in the four weeks to Aug. 8. Before the pandemic, prices were growing at a slower rate.

FRESH PLANT*BASED MEAT

* Prices rose 13.8% to $6.44 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 88.7% and volume sales rose 65.8%. (Nielsen)

* Prices rose 15.3% to $6.12 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 108.6% and volume sales rose 80.9%.

* In Q2, prices rose 20.4%; dollar sales rose 143.1% and volume sales rose 101.9%.

MEN’S NIKE AIR MAX SHOES

* Prices rose 10.5% to $106.23 in July versus last year, according to apparel data company StyleSage. Nike sold 63% of their online stocks of the shoes in July vs 10% a year earlier.

* Prices were about flat in April, up 0.7% in May and 6.5% in June.

WOMEN’S LULULEMON YOGA PANTS

* Prices rose 7.2% to $105.28 in July versus last year; 45% of online stocks were sold vs 15% a year earlier.

* Prices were up 2.5% in April, 4.6% in May and 7.2% in June.

UNDER ARMOUR SPORTS BRA

* Prices rose 9.4% to $38.25 in July versus last year; 16% of online stocks were sold vs 5% a year earlier.

* Prices were up 2% in April, 9.3% in May and 10.3% in June.

A CASE OF CRAFT BEER

* Prices rose 2% to $37 in the 13 weeks ended June 28, according to data from the Brewers Association. In the same period, volume sales rose 17.5%.

A CASE OF TRADITIONAL BEER (EXLCUDING SELTZERS)

* Prices rose 2.7% to $23.8 in the 13 weeks ended June 28. In the same period, volume sales rose 11.5%.

MAJOR APPLIANCES

* Prices in urban areas rose a seasonally adjusted 3.0% between June and July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

* Volume sales of countertop microwave ovens are up 12% in the year to July from the same period a year ago, NPD’s retail tracking service found.

A LOUIS VUITTON NEVERFULL MM MONOGRAM HANDBAG

* Prices have risen 5% to $1,500 on the brand’s website as of Aug. 31, versus $1,430 at the start of May.

* In July, Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said sales momentum had picked up in June, even as the label raised prices for a third time during the pandemic.

INFANT FORMULA

* Prices rose 4.4% to $20.71 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales fell 1.6% and volume sales fell 5.7%. (Nielsen)

* Prices rose 4.9% to $20.69 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales fell 1.1% and volume sales fell 5.7%.

* In Q2, prices rose 4.5%; dollar sales declined 8% and volume sales declined 12%.

TOYOTA RAV4

* Prices rose 3% in the month ended July, according to data from Toyota. In the same period, volume sales fell 8.3%.

DISPOSABLE DIAPERS

* Prices rose 8.8% to $17.98 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales fell 6.5% and volume sales fell 14%. (Nielsen)

* Prices rose 6.3% to $17.73 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales fell 6.8% and volume sales fell 12.4%.

* In Q2, prices rose 9%; dollar sales declined 15.9% and volume sales declined 22.9%.

LAUNDRY DETERGENT

* Prices rose 9.2% to $8.34 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 2.3% and volume sales fell 6.3%.

* Prices rose 8.1% to $8.34 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 5.7% and volume sales fell 2.2%.

* In Q2, prices rose 10.5%, dollar sales declined 2.8% and volume sales declined 12%.

BOTTLED WATER

* Prices rose 5.3% to $2.64 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 5.8% and volume sales rose 0.5%.

* Prices rose 5.6% to $2.65 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 3.7% and volume sales fell 1.7%.

* In Q2, prices rose 7.1%; dollar sales fell 5.1% and volume sales fell 11.4%.

ONIONS

* Prices declined 2% to $1.36 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales rose 10.3% and volume sales rose 12.5%.

* Prices declined 1.1% to $1.36 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 13.5% and volume sales rose 14.8%.

* In Q2, prices declined 1.9%; dollar sales rose 22.9% and volume sales rose 25.3%.

WOMEN’S BURBERRY TRENCH COAT

* Prices declined 3.5% to $2,245.51 in July versus last year. Burberry sold 3% of online stocks vs 14% a year earlier. (StyleSage)

* Prices declined 1.6% in April, 2.3% in May and increased 1.7% in June.

EDAM CHEESE

* Prices declined 3.6% to $7.19 in the four weeks ended Aug. 22. In the same period, dollar sales were flat and volume sales rose 3.6%. (Nielsen)

* Prices declined 3.5% to $7.21 in the four weeks ended July 25. In the same period, dollar sales rose 20.4% and volume sales rose 24.8%.

* In Q2, prices declined 0.9%; dollar sales rose 42.4% and volume sales rose 43.7%.

Nielsen gathers information from major U.S. bricks*and*mortar retailers, while StyleSage collects data from apparel retailers’ websites, including those of Nike (NKE.N) and Lululemon (LULU.O).

Data from the Brewers Association, whose sources include member beer companies and data firm IRI Group, covers beer bought in convenience stores, grocers and big*box retailers.

Kelley Blue Book’s data is collected from the autos industry, while Bureau of Labor Statistics data is mainly compiled by government agents who record prices in stores and call thousands of retail outlets every month.