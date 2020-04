FILE PHOTO: A copper roll that will be used for drawings is seen at the workshop of the artist Ricardo Moreno in San Pedro de Barva, Costa Rica October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

(Reuters) - The following are closures, suspensions and disruptions of copper operations and projects due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts at Refinitiv have cut their forecast for global copper mine output in 2020 by 2.4% to 19.6 million tonnes. Last year, mine production was 20.36 million tonnes.