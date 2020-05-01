Business News
May 1, 2020 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Global corporate bond fees jump 24% to hit new record high of $10.6 billion, data shows

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investment banks raked in record fee income from managing corporate bond issues in the year to end-April, data from Refinitiv showed, as companies scrambled to raise money to help see them through the COVID-19 crisis.

Corporate bond desks earned $10.6 billion in fees in the first four months, a 24% rise from the same period in 2019 — itself a record — the data showed.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have injected unprecedented stimulus into the market, including through corporate bond purchases, making them an attractive fund-raising tool for companies.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below