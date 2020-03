FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a virtually empty street of the capital, after prevention measures were announced by the health and government authorities due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Jose, Costa Rica March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica currently has 109 active cases of coronavirus infection, the health ministry said on Friday.

Two people have died from coronavirus in the Central American country and two infected people have been discharged from hospital, the ministry said. Those four cases are not included in the 109.