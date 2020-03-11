Costa Rica reports 22 coronavirus cases, nearly double prior tally

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s health ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases in the Central American country increased to 22, up from 13 previously reported.

Of the cases confirmed before, one was an American woman who lives in Costa Rica, while two others were U.S. citizens who had arrived as tourists from New York, the government said.

It also said that one other person who was infected, a 54-year-old Costa Rican, was in a state hospital.