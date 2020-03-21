Costa Rica's congress okays $500 million credit line for coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada speaks to the press about new preventive measures against coronavirus at the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s congress on Saturday gave its first approval to a $500 million line of credit with the Development Bank of Latin America to combat the coronavirus crisis, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Twitter.

The bill passed with 46 votes in favor and one against and now heads for a final vote in Congress.

The fast-spreading virus has infected 117 people in Costa Rica, with four new cases in the last 24 hours.