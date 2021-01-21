Pfizer suspends Costa Rica vaccine shipments for three weeks, government says

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer has notified Costa Rica that shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine would be suspended for three weeks, the Central American country’s health ministry said on Thursday.
The shipments are now expected mid-February, the ministry said, adding that Pfizer said Costa Rica’s vaccine campaign would be able to continue using available reserves of the vaccine.
Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; writing by Cassandra Garrison
