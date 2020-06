FILE PHOTO - A police officer checks the identity card of a vehicle's occupant following the imposition of restrictions by Costa Rica's government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Jose, Costa Rica April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica will will open its international airports on Aug. 1 to tourists from countries that have “controlled transmission” of coronavirus, Health Minister Daniel Salas said on Friday.

Starting this weekend, Costa Rica will also open more public spaces such as movie theaters, shopping centers and beaches in most of the country, Salas said.