Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia report surge in coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A man crossing a street as Croatia is stepping up measures to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Zagreb, Croatia March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a record high of 1,867, while seven people died.

So far, Croatia has recorded 31,717 cases with 413 deaths. There are currently 7,313 active cases.

Neighbouring Bosnia also reported a record high of 1,169 infections in the past 24 hours, and 14 deaths, bringing its total cases to 38,493.

Slovenia introduced a curfew this week due to a spike in cases. It reported 1,656 infections in the past 24 hours and two deaths.

Health authorities in Montenegro, which in recent weeks has recorded a high level of infections relative to its population, reported 3,913 active cases. So far 253 people in Montenegro have died from the disease, while 16,259 have fallen ill.

Health authorities in North Macedonia reported 6,552 active cases by late Thursday. So far 874 people have died and 25,473 have fallen ill with the infection.

Serbia, which still has fewer cases than its Balkan neighbours, last week ordered a ban on mass gatherings such as weddings and parties, made masks mandatory indoors and recommended that people wear them outdoors as well.

On Thursday, Serbia reported an increase of 416 cases, bringing total infections to 37,536. So far 783 people have died.