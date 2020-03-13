Croatia closes down schools for two weeks for coronavirus: PM

FILE PHOTO: Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia has decided to close schools and universities for two weeks, starting from Monday, to fight the spreading of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.

“From Monday there will be no classes in the schools and universities for two weeks. The classes will be organized through special TV programs and online,” he said.

Croatia has so far recorded 31 cases of the coronavirus infection, while one person has recovered. There has been no fatalities.