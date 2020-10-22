Croatia reports biggest one-day rise in COVID cases, Zagreb sees surge

FILE PHOTO: A woman is seen in a bar during a protest of business owners who stopped working for one hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rijeka Croatia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia reported on Thursday its biggest rise in daily new COVID-19 infections with 1,563 new cases, nearly half of which were in its capital Zagreb where they more than doubled.

Zagreb recorded a new high of 705 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to the previous day’s 337 infections.

So far Croatia, the country of some four million people, has recorded 29,850 cases with 406 deaths. There are currently 7,380 active cases.

Neighbouring Slovenia, with two million people, also reported on Thursday a record-high number of daily cases so far, reaching 1,663 infections.