Croatia reports first death of person infected with coronavirus

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia registered its first death of a person infected with the coronavirus, the state public health institute said on the official government web page for the crisis.

“A deceased (70-year-old) man was infected with the coronavirus. Further checks are under way to see whether the person had some chronic diseases or the only cause of death was the coronavirus,” Irena Hrstic, head of the hospital in the northern Adriatic city of Pula, told a news conference.

Croatia has so far recorded 102 cases of the coronavirus infection. Five people have recovered.