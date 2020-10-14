Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia report record figures of daily COVID-19 infections

FILE PHOTO: A man is seen on a standup paddleboard or SUP at a Bajer lake amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Fuzine, Croatia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s health authorities reported 748 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a daily record, with the capital Zagreb also registering a record of 211 new cases.

The previous record of 542 new cases was reported a week ago.

Since the pandemic began Croatia, a country of around 4 million people, has had 21,741 cases with 334 deaths. Currently there are 3,210 active cases, or around 1,000 more than a week ago.

From this week, Croatia tightened measures in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing face masks is obligatory indoors in public places, bars and restaurants must close at midnight with restrictions on the number of customers permitted, and organisers of public gatherings of more than 50 people must seek approval at least five days in advance.

Croatia’s smaller northwestern neighbour Slovenia, with around 2 million people, also reported a record-high number of new infections on Wednesday, reaching 707 daily cases.

Bosnia, to the south, also saw a daily record 482 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing the total number of registered cases in the country of about 3.3 million to 31,655, with 958 deaths.