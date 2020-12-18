Croatia tightens anti-COVID measures, restricts movement over holidays

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers test for the novel coronavirus with a PCR test as they prepare to check 60,000 people in Zagreb during the pandemic, in Croatia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia has banned movement of people between various parts of the country, tightening measures against the COVID-19 epidemic before the Christmas and New Year holidays, the authorities said on Friday.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8, citizens will not be allowed to leave the county of their residence.

“Our epidemiologic situation is such that, despite some positive signs, easing the measures is not an option,” Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told a press conference.

Croatia has partial lockdown in force with restaurants, bars and sports facilities closed. Shops can allow entry of only a limited number of people at a time. Businesses are recommended to organise working from home wherever possible.

Also, during the coming holiday period no more than 10 people will be allowed at private gatherings and they can belong to two households at most.

On Friday, Croatia reported 3,272 cases of new infections, which is somewhat lower than was the peak of more than 4,500 daily infections earlier this month.