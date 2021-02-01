Bayer agrees to help make CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A bridge is decorated with the logo of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - German pharmaceutical giant Bayer said on Monday it will help CureVac produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the latest drugmaker to offer up manufacturing capacity as supplies fall behind demand.

Bayer said it expects to produce 161 million doses of CureVac’s experimental vaccine, which is currently in late-stage testing, in 2022, its head of pharma Stefan Oelrich told a news conference.