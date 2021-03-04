CureVac says aiming for pivotal vaccine trial read-out early in second quarter

FILE PHOTO: A dose of CureVac vaccine or a placebo is seen during a study by the German biotech firm CureVac as part of a testing for a new vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s CureVac expects initial results from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine early in the second quarter because the biotech group aims to have read-outs for specific variants.

“We need a certain number of cases for each virus variant to arrive at statistically significant results,” a spokesman said on Thursday.

The company, which on Thursday added Novartis to its line-up of vaccine contract manufacturers, has previously raised the prospect of initial trial results as early as this month.