CureVac's coronavirus vaccine candidate triggered immune response in lab tests

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s unlisted Curevac said its experimental coronavirus vaccine was shown to trigger an immune response in lab tests when used at a low dose and that the biotech firm would start first tests on humans in June.

It said in a statement on Thursday that the data supported its expectations that “the vaccine candidate has the potential to induce a strong immunologic response to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.”

The company plans to initiate the first clinical trial in healthy volunteers in June, it added.