CVS Health ramps up COVID-19 drive-through test sites in 14 U.S. states

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line practicing social distance at Target CVS Pharmacy as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Oakland, California, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it was expanding drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 to 350 locations in 14 U.S. states with an aim to open 1,000 sites nationwide by the end of May.

The drugstore chain, which has been operating large-scale testing sites since early April, said the objective is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The new sites will use self-swab tests that will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about three days, CVS said.

The 350 locations include Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Earlier this month, the company announced 50 drive-through testing sites across five states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.