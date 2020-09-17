CVS Health plans to double COVID-19 drive-thru test sites to over 4,000

FILE PHOTO: A woman waits behind a sheet of protective plastic at the pharmacist's counter at a CVS Pharmacy in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the United States.

CVS Health expects to have more than 4,000 test sites operating by mid-October in the country, the company said.

The drugstore chain, which has been operating large-scale testing sites since early April, said the new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks in 33 states and Washington, DC. It aims to open more than 400 sites on Friday.

The new sites will use self-swab tests, which will be available within two to three days.

In August, the company expanded its network of third-party lab partners to help improve the turnaround time of its results.