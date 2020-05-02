Cycling: European championships postponed by a year - UEC

FILE PHOTO: 2018 European Championships - Road Cycling, Men's Road Race - Glasgow, Britain - August 12, 2018 - Matteo Trentin of Italy wins the race ahead of Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands and Wout Van Aert of Belgium. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The road cycling European championships scheduled for September in the Italian province of Trentino have been postponed by a year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme (UEC) said on Saturday.

“Due to the difficult situation affecting the whole world... the European Road Championships in Trentino (Italy) from 9 to 13 September will be postponed to 2021 and will be held in the same city,” the UEC wrote in a statement.

With elite racing suspended until Aug. 1, the sport’s flagship race, the Tour de France, was moved to Aug. 29-Sept 20.

The UEC, however, said it would “look at the various alternatives for the 2020 European Road Championships and UEC calendar events this season so that all titles in each category can be awarded in all disciplines”.