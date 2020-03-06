Cycling: Milan-Sanremo classic canceled amid coronavirus - organizers

PARIS (Reuters) - The Milan-Sanremo one-day race has been canceled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Friday.

“Following the confirmation by the relevant authorities that they are unable to grant appropriate authorizations, RCS Sport announces that the cycling race Tirreno-Adriatico, scheduled for 11-17 March, is canceled from its original dates,” RCS said in a statement.

“Furthermore... to guarantee the safeguarding of public health and the safety of all the people involved, RCS Sport has made the decision to cancel Milan-Sanremo, scheduled for 21 March, and Il Giro di Sicilia, scheduled for 1-4 April.”

Milan-Sanremo is one of cycling’s five ‘Monument’ classics, along with Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, the Tour of Lombardy and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

RCS, who had already canceled Saturday’s Strade Bianche, added that they would ask the International Cycling Union (UCI) to find new dates for the races in question.

There have been over 3,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths in Italy and a government decree ruled on Wednesday that sporting events must be held without fans.