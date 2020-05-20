Cyprus to open airports again on June 9: deputy tourism minister

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in an almost empty arrival hall, as Cyprus government bans flights from 28 countries from March 21st to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Larnaca International Airport, Cyprus March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - Cyprus will reopen its airports on June 9 as it gradually lifts restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, the island’s Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said on Wednesday.

“We expect a full containment of the virus by the end of this week which means that on 9th June we will open our airports again for business as usual and that’s very very important,” Perdios said during an online Economist conference on tourism.

Cyprus took measures early to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ahead of most European nations it partially sealed its borders in mid March then on March 21 halted all commercial passenger air traffic.

It reported 1 new case on Tuesday, brining total infections to 918.