Cyprus extends coronavirus flight ban to May 17

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air traffic until May 17 on Friday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban, first introduced on March 21 and extended by decrees since then, would now extend from April 30 to May 17, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet, citing a decision by the island’s cabinet.

Cyprus has recorded 795 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths as a direct result of the virus, according to data from the island’s Health Ministry released on Thursday.

The country has imposed restrictions on movement, including a night curfew and allowing people to leave their homes only once a day with a special permit.