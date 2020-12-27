Cyprus starts rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines arrive at an undisclosed location in Nicosia, Cyprus December 26, 2020. Stavros Ioannides/PIO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus on Sunday started vaccinating its population against COVID-19 as part of a concerted drive across the European Union to curb the pandemic which has claimed the lives of more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

Pensioners at homes in the capital Nicosia and the towns of Larnaca and Limassol were the first to receive a shot of the two-dose vaccine, which arrived by air on Saturday.

Cyprus has reported 19,391 cases of the novel coronavirus, and 111 deaths.