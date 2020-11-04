Cyprus announces curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the sunny weather on a beach at Aphrodite's Rock, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, near Pafos, Cyprus, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Waschnewski

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus announced new restrictions on Wednesday to fight a resurgence of COVID-19 after a rise in cases in recent weeks.

A curfew on movement from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will start on Thursday and remain in force until Nov. 30.

Cyprus introduced a broad lockdown in March that brought cases of COVID-19 down to zero or single digits before restrictions were eased. An uptick started in early October.

On Wednesday, the Mediterranean island reported 166 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 5,100. There have been 26 deaths.

“The daily increase in cases risks spiralling out of control, which other than posing a threat to life threatens the healthcare system, employment and our welfare in general,” Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said in a statement.