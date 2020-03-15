Cyprus says private businesses to suspend operations from March 16

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus on Sunday said it would tighten its borders which would only allow persons into the country with medical clearance, and would place those who do arrive in compulsory quarantine for two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It also announced a suspension in operations of private businesses, including retail stores, nightclubs, hotels and malls.

Thousands of Cypriot students currently abroad would be offered a 750 euro benefit to stay in the country of their study, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said.

Cyprus presently has 26 coronavirus cases reported.