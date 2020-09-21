Czech PM Babis: we do not want to lock down economy despite coronavirus spike

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a news conference at the government headquarters as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, September 21, 2020. Office of the Government of the Czech Republic/Handout via REUTERS

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis appealed to Czechs on Thursday to respect restrictions and face mask orders, saying the government aimed not to lock down the economy amid a spike in cases of new coronavirus infections.

“We do not want to close down the economy and threaten employment. We want to manage with measures that affect our lives as little as possible,” Babis said in a televised speech carried on the main Czech channels.