FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives for a European Union summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will drop restrictions on travel to and from Austria, Germany and Hungary on Friday, news agency CTK cited Prime Minister Andrej Babis as saying on Thursday.

The return to normal travel follows the reopening of the border with Slovakia on Wednesday, and speeds up part of a plan to allow free travel with most EU countries as of June 15.