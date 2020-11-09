Czech Republic posts fewest coronavirus cases in four weeks

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers attend a one-day training organized by Czech Red Cross, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 3,608 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 8, the lowest daily tally in the country in four weeks, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The number of new cases is nearly 3,000 less than reported a week earlier and brings the total count to 414,828 in the country of 10.7 million, which has seen one of Europe’s highest infection rates in recent weeks.

The ministry also reported 177 new deaths, including 101 on Sunday along with revisions to previous days. In total, 4,858 people have died in relation to COVID-19.