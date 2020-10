A view of the city during a night-time curfew imposed by the Czech government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 12,977 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 28, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Total cases rose to 297,013 while deaths climbed by 128 to 2,675. The country has been struggling with one of Europe’s fastest growing infection rates.