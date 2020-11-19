Czech Republic reports 5,515 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members transport a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after transfer from Zlin region to Prague, Czech Republic, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported 5,515 new cases for Nov. 18, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

That was the highest daily tally since Nov. 13 but only a third of the peaks recorded in late October and early November.

The ministry also reported 66 new deaths, which including revisions for previous days, took the total to 6,740.

The Czech Republic has Europe’s highest per capita death rate in recent weeks and one of the highest infection rates, although daily tallies of new cases have fallen in the past week after tighter lockdown measures came into place.

The country of 10.7 million has reported 475,284 cases of the novel coronavirus.