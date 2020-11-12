Czech Republic reports 8,925 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members transport a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after transfer from Zlin region to Prague, Czech Republic, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 8,925 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 11, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday, well below a record daily tally registered a week ago as the country seeks to push down Europe’s highest per-capita infection rate.

Wednesday’s tally brings the total number of infections in the country of 10.7 million since the pandemic started to 438,805. A record one-day tally of 15,727 cases was hit on Wednesday last week.

Deaths rose by 247, which included 108 on Wednesday and revisions to previous days. In total, 5,570 have died after testing positive for COVID-19.