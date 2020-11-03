Czech Republic reports 9,241 new coronavirus cases, 225 deaths

FILE PHOTO: David Antos, 23, a medical student, wearing protective equipment collects a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center in Prague, Czech Republic, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 9,241 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 2, and 225 new deaths, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.

The tally of infections rose to 350,896 in the nation of 10.7 million people, while deaths stood at 3,654.

The increase in deaths was spread over several days because of reporting issues, however, and was not limited to the past 24 hours.