FILE PHOTO: The sign of a Skoda car is seen during the Prague Autoshow in Prague, Czech Republic, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Unions at the Czech car factories of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto and Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.KS) have called for a 14-day quarantine for employees, which would halt production for that time, news agency CTK reported on Monday.