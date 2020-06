FILE PHOTO: Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic speaks at a news conference in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Republic and Slovakia will fully restore free movement between the two central European neighbours from midnight, the two countries’ prime ministers said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made as Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrived to Prague for his first foreign trip and met his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis, news agency CTK reported.