Czech coronavirus cases show biggest jump in four weeks

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic showed its biggest daily rise in four weeks and climbed above 100 for the first time this month, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said 111 new cases had been recorded on Monday, bringing the total in the central European country to 8,586. It reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 297.

The Czech Republic, like others in central Europe, closed schools, shops and borders when the outbreak started in March and has seen a increase in the number of people recovering.

Authorities have been reopening the economy in recent weeks by getting most shops back running along with cinemas, theatres and outdoor dining places. There are plans to let restaurants open indoor areas next week.

The government is also planning to ease travel to and from countries deemed safe from risks of coronavirus from June 8, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Monday.

